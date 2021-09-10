'Love and narcotic jihad' being used to destroy non-Muslims: Kerala Church Bishop

Pala (Kerala): A church bishop in Kerala Joseph Kallarangatt has alleged that young Catholic girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in the state and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims while addressing devotees on Thursday.

Speaking at a Church celebration in Kottayam district`s Kuruvilangadu, Kallarangatt said, "They have realised that in a democratic country like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy and have adopted various tactics to target non-Muslims. In the eyes of jihadis, non-Muslims should be destroyed. Two weapons are being employed and that includes love jihad and narcotic jihad."

The Bishop further alleged, "Jihadis, through love or other means use women from other religions for converting and misusing them for terrorist activities or to make economic gains," adding "Jihadis are those who are trained to lure a girl and brainwash them to disown their parents, their beliefs and religion."

"These are not love marriages, it is a war strategy. We are opposing this love jihad," Kallarangatt said and claimed that the increase in the selling of drugs is ample proof of `narcotic jihad` where the life of a non-Muslim youth is being destroyed under the influence of drugs.

The Bishop said that those trying to prove that there is no love jihad are feigning ignorance, adding "There is a plan going on to forcefully bring in Muslim thoughts and all Catholics should be aware of this and be watchful."

It may be noted that the news of Keralites joining the IS came to the fore after the Kerala government contacted various Central agencies in 2016 about the veracity of reports about 19 missing people from the state. A few relatives of these reportedly stated that their kin has joined the IS.

These 19 suspected included 10 men, six women and three children. Of these, most of them reportedly hail from Kasargode and a few from Palakkad districts and include Christian and Hindu converts.

(With Agency Inputs)

