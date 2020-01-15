Clarify on Zakir Naik’s claim of Centre’s offer of safe passage to India: Digvijaya Singh to PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday (January 15) sparked off a huge political row by sharing a video on twitter where controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik can be seen claiming that a representative of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had approached him to support the government over its move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh asked PM Modi and Shah to clarify if a safe passage was offered by the Centre to Zakir Naik in return for support on scrapping of Article 370. It is to be noted that 53-year-old Naik left India in 2016 and went to Malaysia. He is wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting terrorism through hate speeches.

Dr. Zakir Naik के खुलासे से हड़कंप, Modi के ऑफर को ठुकराया https://t.co/tG0mHoWmRs via @YouTube

ज़रूर देखें डॉ ज़ाकिर नाइक जिसे मोदी शाह “देश द्रोही” की श्रेणी में रखे हुए हैं उनके साथ भी मोदी शाह सौदे बाज़ी में लगे थे। उनकी strategy क्या है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Singh said that the ruling party defames people using false allegations and said that it is surprising that the Centre is yet to issue any clarification on claims made by the controversial preacher.

"When someone disagrees them: 1- convince him 2- If he does not agree, then threaten him 3- If he still doesn't agree, then lure him by position and money 4- If he still does not agree, then defame him by making false accusations," Singh said in a tweet.

जो उन से असहमत है

१- उसे मनाओ

२- नहीं मानता है तो उसे धमकी दो

३- फिर भी नहीं मानता है उसे पद या पैसे की लालच दो

४- फिर भी नहीं मानता है तो उस पर झूठे आरोप लगा कर बदनाम करो — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020

The Congress leader asked PM Modi and Shah to reject Naik's claim and if they fail to do so then the people will believe that the claims made by Naik are true. "Prime Minister and Home Minister should refute these allegations. If they don't, then it will be believed that the allegations are correct," Singh tweeted.

मा प्रधान मंत्री जी तथा मा गृह मंत्री जी को डॉ ज़ाकिर नाइक के आरोप का विधिवत खंडन करना चाहिये। यदि नहीं करते हैं तो यही माना जायेगा कि “देशद्रोही” डॉ ज़ाकिर नाइक का आरोप सही है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Digvijaya Singh and said that the Congress leader is the "ambassador of Zakir Naik in India". Rao added that Singh is showing his true character by giving credence to Zakir Naik's lies.