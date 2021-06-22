Class 12th Board Exams: Results by July 31, optional examination between August and September, CBSE tells SC

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (June 21, 2021) filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court and informed that the results for class 12th board exams would be declared by July 31, whereas, the optional examination can be held between August and September.

The board also stated that the disputes regarding the result computation will be referred to a committee.

"I further say that regarding the date before which the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between August 15, 2021, to September 15, 2021, subject to the conducive situation," said the affidavit filed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations in CBSE.

"Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination," the CBSE added.

For private or second chance compartment candidates, the CBSE said that their examinations shall be conducted in such a manner so that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020 as approved by the top court in 2020 and, their results shall be declared in accordance with the said assessment policy.

"Their examinations shall also be conducted anytime between August 15 and September 15, subject to the conducive situation," the affidavit read further.

The CBSE said that it has complied with the direction given on June 17 by the Supreme Court which asked it to provide for a dispute resolution mechanism, in case the students apply for correction of the final result declared by the CBSE.

The top court had also directed the board to specify the timeline for the declaration of the result and the date before which the optional examination will be conducted, subject to the conducive situation and logistical constraints.

On the other hand, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that it has complied with the direction and amended its assessment scheme for Class 12 students.

The CISCE said that it will endeavour to publish the results as expeditiously as possible, subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable, the results will be published on or before July 31.

The CISCE said that in the event of a student having objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result, she/he may make a written application to the school concerned, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof.

"The Head of the School concerned will review the application, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the CISCE along with her/his comments/remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," it said.

However, the affidavit filed by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE, said that the applications sent after the expiry of seven days from the day of declaration of results will not be entertained.

"The CISCE will endeavour to hold the improvement examinations as expeditiously as possible after the declaration of the results. Subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable and declaration of results in a timely fashion, the improvement examinations should commence before September 1," the affidavit stated.

"The marks scored by the candidates in the improvement examination will be considered as their Final Marks," it added.

(With agency inputs)