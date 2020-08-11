CLAT 2020 to be held on September 7 from 2pm-4pm: Check details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 on September 7. The exams for both undergraduate and post-graduate candidates will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam will be held through a centre-based online test.

The CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be held in May but was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the exam was scheduled to be held in August but last week it got postponed again until further notice. As per the latest notification issued by the authorities, the CLAT exam will now be held on September 7. The fresh exam date was decided by the general body of Consortium of National Law Universities during a meeting held on August 10.

The current situation of corona infection was reviewed in this meeting. Decisions were then made on the appropriate date for the examination and the necessary steps for security. The location of the consortium centres for the examination will also be reviewed from time to time.

The same medical and safety measures outlined by the Consortium in its June 30 notification shall be followed for the conduct of the exam on September 7.

An attempt is also being made by the body that CLAT Admit Card is used as a movement pass by students.

According to the information, the CLAT 2020 Admit Cards will be issued on the consortium's official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in within two weeks. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website from time to time.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by the 22 National Law Universities in the country. The entrance exam is organised every year by the Consortium of National Law Universities.