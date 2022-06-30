CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the first CLAT merit list today June 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered for counselling will be considered for the first seat allotment. Following the allocation, clients can accept and reserve their seats or request an upgrade. They can also withdraw from the admissions process by selecting the exit option. CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, 2022, and the consortium released the results on June 24, 2022. CLAT 2022 scores will be accepted by 22 national law colleges for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programs.

Following the release of the merit list, NLU will provide qualified students with three options. Students can then lock the seat or request an upgrade based on their preferences. Candidates may also choose to withdraw from the admissions process, but they will be ineligible to participate in subsequent rounds.

CLAT 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Login using a registered mobile number and password

Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted

CLAT 2022: Options for seat allotment

Accept the CLAT 2022 allocation

Candidates may accept seats allotted in the first round of seat allocation. If candidates book their seats in the first seat allotment, they will be unable to participate in subsequent seat allotments. To reserve their seats, they must pay fees to the designated NLUs.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The registration for counselling ended on January 27, and the varsity has prepared five provisional seat allotment lists.