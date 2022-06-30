NewsIndia
CLAT 2022

CLAT 2022 1st Merit List: First seat allotment result TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- check details here

CLAT 2022: Students can check CLAT 2022 seat allotment results by visiting the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
  • NLU will release CLAT merit list today
  • CLAT 2022 scores will be accepted by 22 national law colleges
  • NLU will provide qualified students with three options

Trending Photos

CLAT 2022 1st Merit List: First seat allotment result TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- check details here

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the first CLAT merit list today June 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered for counselling will be considered for the first seat allotment. Following the allocation, clients can accept and reserve their seats or request an upgrade. They can also withdraw from the admissions process by selecting the exit option. CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, 2022, and the consortium released the results on June 24, 2022. CLAT 2022 scores will be accepted by 22 national law colleges for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programs.

Following the release of the merit list, NLU will provide qualified students with three options. Students can then lock the seat or request an upgrade based on their preferences. Candidates may also choose to withdraw from the admissions process, but they will be ineligible to participate in subsequent rounds.

CLAT 2022: How to check seat allotment result 

  • Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Login using a registered mobile number and password
  • Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted

TS SSC Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES

CLAT 2022: Options for seat allotment

Accept the CLAT 2022 allocation

Candidates may accept seats allotted in the first round of seat allocation. If candidates book their seats in the first seat allotment, they will be unable to participate in subsequent seat allotments. To reserve their seats, they must pay fees to the designated NLUs.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The registration for counselling ended on January 27, and the varsity has prepared five provisional seat allotment lists.

CLAT 2022CLAT 2022 EXAM RESULTCLAT Counselling 2022clat 2022 release dateclat result dateclat exam result 2022clat examCLAT Exam 2022clat exam resultclat 2022 exam result dateclat result 2022 expected dateCLAT Exam 2022 ResultsCLATCLAT EXAM 2022 ANSWER KEY

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022