TS SSC 2022 Result LIVE: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare TS SSC result 2022 tomorrow, June 30, 2022. Telangana 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Students will be able to check Telangana state board 10th result 2022 by entering their hall ticket numbers. Telangana state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the TS SSC exam results on June 30 at 11.30 am. Students who have appeared for TS SSC exams can check TS 10th result 2022 on bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

This year, the TS SSC exams 2022 were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass SSC exam in Telangana.