Telangana SSC Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES: TSBIE will declare the SSC result tomorrow 30 June, candidates can check their scorecard via official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

TS SSC 2022 Result LIVE: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare TS SSC result 2022 tomorrow, June 30, 2022. Telangana 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Students will be able to check Telangana state board 10th result 2022 by entering their hall ticket numbers. Telangana state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the TS SSC exam results on June 30 at 11.30 am. Students who have appeared for TS SSC exams can check TS 10th result 2022 on bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

This year, the TS SSC exams 2022 were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass SSC exam in Telangana.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Telangana SSC Result 2022.

 

29 June 2022
14:18 PM

TS SSC Results 2022: Students can check result at official website

Manabadi will also have TS 10th Results 2022. Students can check their Telangana 10th Result Manabadi updates here as well as on manabadi.co.in.

