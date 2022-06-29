NewsIndia
CLAT 2022

CLAT 2022 BIG UPDATE: First seat allotment result TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; check details here

Students can check CLAT 2022 seat allotment result by visiting official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
  • The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will publish the first CLAT merit list tomorrow, June 30, 2022
  • The CLAT 2022 examination was held on June 19, 2022
  • The CLAT results were announced on June 24, 2022

Trending Photos

CLAT 2022 BIG UPDATE: First seat allotment result TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; check details here

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will publish the first CLAT merit list tomorrow, June 30, 2022. For first seat allotment, candidates who have registered for counselling will be taken into consideration. After the allocation, clients have the option to accept and reserve the seat or request an upgrade. They can also use the exit option to withdraw from the admissions process. The CLAT 2022 examination was held on June 19, 2022, and the consortium announced the results on June 24, 2022. 22 national law colleges will accept CLAT 2022 scores for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programmes.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip Released

CLAT 2022: Here is how you can check CLAT 2022 seat allotment result

- Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

- Login using registered mobile number and password

- Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted

CLAT 2022: Options for seat allotment

Accept CLAT 2022 allotment

Candidates can accept allotted seats done in first seat allotment. If the candidates book their seats in first seat allotment they will not be allowed to participate in further seat allotments. They will have to pay fees to the allotted NLUs to book their seats.

Apply for upgrade

The upgrade option is available to those candidates who are not interested in the NLU allotted to them. It allows the candidate to choose any other national law university from the NLU preference given by them. If the candidates want to upgrade they need to pay the NLU fees to the allotted university and upload the documents.

Exiting CLAT 2022 allotments

Candidates can choose to exit from CLAT 2022 seat allotment lists. If they choose to do that, they will not be considered for any further allotments.

CLAT 2022 was conducted on June 19, 2022 and the consortium had declared the result of CLAT 2022on June 24, 2022. The scores of CLAT 2022 will be accepted by 22 national law universities for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programmes.

CLAT 2022CLAT 2022 EXAM RESULTCLAT Counselling 2022clat 2022 release dateclat result dateclat exam result 2022clat examCLAT Exam 2022clat exam resultclat 2022 exam result dateclat result 2022 expected dateCLAT Exam 2022 ResultsCLATCLAT EXAM 2022 ANSWER KEY

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri