CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will publish the first CLAT merit list tomorrow, June 30, 2022. For first seat allotment, candidates who have registered for counselling will be taken into consideration. After the allocation, clients have the option to accept and reserve the seat or request an upgrade. They can also use the exit option to withdraw from the admissions process. The CLAT 2022 examination was held on June 19, 2022, and the consortium announced the results on June 24, 2022. 22 national law colleges will accept CLAT 2022 scores for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programmes.

CLAT 2022: Here is how you can check CLAT 2022 seat allotment result

- Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

- Login using registered mobile number and password

- Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted

CLAT 2022: Options for seat allotment

Accept CLAT 2022 allotment

Candidates can accept allotted seats done in first seat allotment. If the candidates book their seats in first seat allotment they will not be allowed to participate in further seat allotments. They will have to pay fees to the allotted NLUs to book their seats.

Apply for upgrade

The upgrade option is available to those candidates who are not interested in the NLU allotted to them. It allows the candidate to choose any other national law university from the NLU preference given by them. If the candidates want to upgrade they need to pay the NLU fees to the allotted university and upload the documents.

Exiting CLAT 2022 allotments

Candidates can choose to exit from CLAT 2022 seat allotment lists. If they choose to do that, they will not be considered for any further allotments.

