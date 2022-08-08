CLAT 2023 registration begins TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply here
CLAT 2023 application window will be available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
CLAT 2023 application window will be available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Here's how to apply for CLAT 2023
- Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- On the home page, click on the "CLAT 2023" tab available
- Register yourself by entering required credentials like name, mobile number etc
- Log in with system generated ID and password
- Fill in the application for entering all the required details
- Upload all the documents, pay the fee
- Submit the CLAT 2023 application form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
CLAT 2023 Registration Direct Link
CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country. ALSO READ- JEE Mains Result 2022 LIVE: Session 2 result OUT, cut off, toppers' list here
