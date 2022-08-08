NewsIndia
CLAT 2023

CLAT 2023 registration begins TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply here

 CLAT 2023 application window will be available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CLAT 2023 registration begins TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply here

CLAT 2023 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will commence the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registrations today, August 8. Candidates can apply for CLAT 2023 exam on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023 application window will be available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Here's how to apply for CLAT 2023

  1. Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the "CLAT 2023" tab available
  3. Register yourself by entering required credentials like name, mobile number etc
  4. Log in with system generated ID and password
  5. Fill in the application for entering all the required details
  6. Upload all the documents, pay the fee
  7. Submit the CLAT 2023 application form
  8. Download and take a printout for future reference

CLAT 2023 Registration Direct Link

CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country. ALSO READ- JEE Mains Result 2022 LIVE: Session 2 result OUT, cut off, toppers' list here

Live Tv

clat 2023CLAT 2023 official websiteCLAT registrationCLAT applicationconsortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan