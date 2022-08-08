CLAT 2023 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will commence the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registrations today, August 8. Candidates can apply for CLAT 2023 exam on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023 application window will be available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Here's how to apply for CLAT 2023

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the home page, click on the "CLAT 2023" tab available Register yourself by entering required credentials like name, mobile number etc Log in with system generated ID and password Fill in the application for entering all the required details Upload all the documents, pay the fee Submit the CLAT 2023 application form Download and take a printout for future reference

CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country.