JEE Mains Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Session 2 result OUT, check cut off, toppers' list and more here

Candidates can now check their JEE Main results 2022 on the official website jee.nta.ac.in, scroll down for cut off marks, toppers' list and more.

Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

JEE Mains Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Session 2 result OUT, check cut off, toppers' list and more here
JEE Mains Result 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 today, August 8. Candidates can now check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. NTA will soon release the JEE Main cut off and toppers' list on the official website.Click here for JEE Mains Result direct link 

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

Students must notice that the NTA has released the JEE Mains Final Answer Key on Sunday (August 7). The testing agency has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website jee.nta.ac.in. 

08 August 2022
09:24 AM

JEE Mains Result 2022: Topper's list

The NTA will soon release the JEE Main 2022 rank list at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In the meantime, students can check names of some of the toppers from Sri Chaitanya institute. 

AIR 5 - Mrinal

AIR 6 - Ravi Kishore 

AIR 9 - Palli Jalajakshi 

09:21 AM

JEE Mains Result 2022: JEE Main Cut-off Category wise

Category

JEE Mains Cut off 2022
Common Rank List 88.4121383
GEN-EWS 63.1114141
OBC-NCL 67.0090297
SC 43.0820954
ST 26.7771328
PwD  0.0031029

 

09:19 AM

JEE Mains result 2022: Minimum Marks required for JEE Advanced

Candidates must place in the top 2,50,000 in Paper 1 of the JEE Main test in order to be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. On the JEE Main 2022 scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022, candidates can view their rankings. The NTA JEE Main 2022 result session 2 is now available for download by aspirants.

09:17 AM

JEE Mains Result 2022: Tie-Breker Policy

If there is a tie, a different procedure will be used to decide the candidate's position on the merit list. NTA will compare these scores in the order listed below:

  • Candidate with the lowest ratio of attempts at erroneous answers to correct responses among all test subjects, followed by
  • candidate with a lower percentage of attempted incorrect answers compared to correct answers in the Test
09:14 AM

JEE Mains Result 2022: Determining Cut-Off

The difficulty level of the exam papers, the total number of students taking the exam, the total number of seats available for admission, and patterns in prior year cut-offs are all taken into consideration while determining the JEE Main 2022 cut-off. The applicants will receive their all-India rank based on their top scores. The cut-off marks are presented as normalised percentile ratings.

08:30 AM

JEE Main Result 2022 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 result is now available on NTA official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA will soon release the JEE cut-off marks and toppers list on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their JEE Mains Session 2 result by entering the application number and date of birth.

 

 

08:28 AM

JEE Main Result 2022 DECLARED

NTA has announced the JEE Main Session 2 Results 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, click here for the direct link to check your JEE Mains Result. Candidates will need to entre their application number and Date of Birth to download JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2.

