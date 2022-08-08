JEE Mains Result 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 today, August 8. Candidates can now check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. NTA will soon release the JEE Main cut off and toppers' list on the official website.Click here for JEE Mains Result direct link

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

Students must notice that the NTA has released the JEE Mains Final Answer Key on Sunday (August 7). The testing agency has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website jee.nta.ac.in.