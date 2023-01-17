topStoriesenglish
CLAT Counselling 2023: Merit list to be OUT tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps to check here

CLAT Counselling 2023: NLUs to release CLAT counselling 2023 first merit list tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CLAT Counselling 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will be releasing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) counselling 2023 merit list tomorrow, January 18, 2023. Candidates can view the list on the consortiumofnlus.ac.in website. Once the CLAT counselling 2023 initial merit list is released, candidates who have achieved a spot on the list will be able to freeze, float, or withdraw their seat. The registration deadline for the initial admission list is January 22, 2023, at 10:30 p.m.

CLAT 2023: Steps to check here

  • First, visit the CLAT official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Login into the CLAT 2023 counselling portal using mobile number and password.
  • The CLAT 2023 counselling merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  • View your result and download for future reference.

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 30,000 for CLAT counselling 2023. Meanwhile, candidates from the ST, SC, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories would be required to pay Rs 20,000 during the CLAT Counselling 2023 registration process.

