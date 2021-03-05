Climate change a priority, says PM Narendra Modi in virtual summit with Swedish PM Stefan Lofven

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meet with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday (March 5) where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Prime Ministers discussed the possibility of the two nations, India and Sweden, deepening their partnership in several sectors and projects, including smart cities, e-mobility, smart grids and waste management, as also on key priority areas like the important issue of climate change.

Prime Minister Modi in his opening remarks at a virtual summit with Swedish premier Stefan Lofven, Modi said, "We can further our relationship in innovation, technology, investment, start-ups and research."

The Indian PM also pointed out the shared values of the two countries such as democracy, human rights, rule of law, equality, freedom and justice strengthen the relations and mutual cooperation between the two.

"Smart cities, water treatment, waste management, circular economy, smart grids, e-mobility, digital transformation and several other sectors have potential where we can deepen our partnership," Narendra Modi added.

The leaders also hailed India’s role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have also provided 'Made in India' vaccines to about 50 countries so far,” he said in his address at the summit. He also added that India is committed to supply more vaccine doses to countries in the coming days.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed solidarity with the people of Sweden on behalf of all Indian citizens for the recent violent attacks in Sweden and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured. Additionally, He also expressed condolences for the loss of lives due to COVID-19 pandemic in the nation.

Leading the conversation, Modi further said that the two nations will be moving towards more pressing issues like climate change.

"India's culture has always stressed the importance of living in harmony with nature. We are moving ahead on our commitments made under the Paris Agreement. We will not just achieve these targets, but even exceed them. Amongst G20 countries, India has progressed well on its targets. In the last five years, our renewable power capacity has increased by 162 per cent," he said.

