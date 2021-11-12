Climate concern: These Indian cities will go 'underwater' in next 10 years

New Delhi: Climate change is now more real than ever as the temperatures are rising and glaciers are melting, threatening to submerge many coastal cities. As the talks around climate change is increasing, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on climate change has a serious warning for India and several other countries.

The impact of climate change is now visible on a day-to-day basis with cycles of floods caused by heavy bursts of rainfall and a rise in droughts due to increased evaporation. IPCC in its report warned that India must act now or else climate change will result in extreme weather conditions in the country.

Data from satellites and ground equipment, as well as analysis and computer simulations, are used to make IPCC’s sea-level forecasts. India needs to increase the pace toward climate change as six Indian port cities are sinking gradually day by day.

Here's a list of the top Indian cities that are going to be affected by climate change in the coming years:

Mumbai

India’s financial capital and the glamorous city, Mumbai will be one of the worst affected coastal regions by climate change. The report suggest that almost 65 percent of Mumbai will be submerged in the coming times.

Goa

The coastal state, which is famous for its beach vacations and vibe, will also witness a considerable rise in sea levels by 2050. The report states that areas like Mapusa, Chorao Island, Mulgao, Corlim, Dongrim will be the most affected.

Kolkata

The West Bengal capital city, Kolkata will also be impacted by the rise of sea-level rise as most of the areas of the city, including Baranagar, Rajpur Sonarpur, and regions surrounding Howrah like Santragachi, Balitikuri is feared to be drowned.

Chennai

Chennai is expected to be impacted the most in Tamil Nadu where other coastal areas of the state like Chidambaram, Mahabalipuram, Kalpakkam, Marakkanam, Chunampet, Thiruporir, Velachery are at risk of getting flooded due to rise in sea level.

