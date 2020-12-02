CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses Punjab CM Amarinder Singh of 'passing' three farm laws in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (December 2) flayed Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi.

In a press briefing, the Delhi Chief Minister said that Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. "How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to the state govt to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of the country hold talks with Centre," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Is it the pressure of these people that you are putting allegations against me? Are you doing it for friendship with BJP or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against your family?"

He further said that the reason behind Captain Sahab's allegation is that "we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails."

The Delhi Chief Minister also claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was angry with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as temporary jails for farmers protesting against the farm laws.

Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails.

Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to immediately fulfil all the demands of the farmers and guarantee the minimum support price for their crops.

Meanwhile, the number of protesting farmers swelled at Delhi border points today as police stepped up security after thousands blocked key gateways into the national capital for the seventh day on the trot, leaving commuters to face a harrowing time.

The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur intensified leading to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment with concrete barriers and multi-layered barricades in place as the farmers continued their agitation against the new farm laws.

According to police, checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the border points as a precautionary measure in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers.

The protest against the new farm laws is set to continue as talks between three Union ministers and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Tuesday after they rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into the issues raised by agitating farmers. The two sides, however, have decided to meet again on Thursday.