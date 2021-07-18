CM Arvind Kejriwal approves appointment of Justice Shabihul Husnain as new DERC chief

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday approved the appointment of Justice Shabihul Husnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on the recommendation of the selection committee constituted under the Electricity Act 2003.

CM Arvind Kejriwal stressed on the fact that the Delhi Government is committed to provide an uninterrupted power supply in the capital and that there has been a great improvement in the power sector in the last decade. The CM further remarked that the Delhi Government aims to see a greater functioning of DERC under the able administration of Justice Shabihul Husnain. He was strongly recommend for the post by the Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain also reinforced his confidence in the appointment of Justice Husnain and said that the government is committed towards the power supply chain of the city.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly appointed Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The following is his tweet on the same: "Delhi govt approves the appointment of Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). Providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply is one of the key priority areas for Delhi Govt. My best wishes to him for a successful stint."

The Acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari had strongly recommend him for the DERC Chairman post, saying, "he will be a great asset to the institution". He had backed Justice Husnain on the basis of his illustrious judicial service at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court that lasted for over 12 years.

Speaking in support of the illustrious career and experience of Justice Husnain, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that “we are very confident that DERC will set new and significant milestones under the exemplary leadership of the newly appointed Chairman. Delhi Govt. is committed to provide sufficient and reliable power supply in the capital region," he said.

The post of DERC Chairman was vacant since July 4, when Justice Satyendra Chauhan had retired. Justice Chauhan also served the Allahabad High Court before the DERC.

Justice Husnain has served as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench from May 2008 till January 2020. Justice Shabihul Husnain has also served as the Additional Chief Standing Counsel of U.P. Government. He also served the position of a Standing Counsel of U.P. Development Systems Corporation Limited.

He was also a Judicial Member of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Urdu-Arabic Farsi University, and also worked as a Member, Elected Executive Counsel of the Medical College, Lucknow University. Justice Husnain has practised as an Advocate in the Lucknow High Court for more than 24 years. He is also a Governor's Nominated Executive Member of the Lucknow University.