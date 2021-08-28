CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Mayur Vihar-I cloverleaf, says Delhi and Noida commuters will get ‘huge relief’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the ‘Cloverleaf’, ramps and service roads developed on the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover on Saturday. The project is a part of Barapullah elevated road corridor under Phase-Ill extension from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

These ramps and service roads are an essential part of the project which was planned and being executed by PWD Delhi. The CM stated that the cloverleaf will bring a lot of relief to the people of Delhi and ease the way for those commuting between Delhi and Noida. He added that projects now get completed before deadlines and under the estimated budget, which has been made possible because of an honest government being in power.

Alongside the Chief Minister, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, were present for the inauguration along with local MLAs and officials of the concerned department.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The service roads, cloverleaf loop, ramps, and cycle track are being inaugurated today. This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire East Delhi area from traffic jams.”

He further congratulated the people of Delhi and the PWD team involved in the project upon its completion.

“Since the Aam Aadmi Party has come into power, lots of developmental projects have been taken up by various departments. The way in which the PWD has been functioning is commendable. They finish projects before deadlines, complete them not only within the estimated costs but also save money, and craft more sustainable and cost effective designs. This has been made possible because an honest government is in power. We will now take Delhi’s infrastructure to a whole new level.”

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Inaugurated the new 'Cloverleaf' built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover today. With the opening of these loops and ramps of the Barapullah Phase-3, the people of Delhi will experience a lot of convenience in travelling. Especially people travelling between Delhi and Noida will benefit a lot from it.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, “Today Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the ramp, cycle track and service road in Mayur Vihar Phase-1. This will give great relief to the people of East Delhi from traffic jams. Roads are being transformed all over Delhi by the Kejriwal Government.”

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain also announced the opening of the stretch on Twitter and said, “Inaugurated the new ramp, service road and cycle track of Mayur Vihar-1 with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. With its construction, both time and fuel will be saved for the people travelling between Noida, Mayur Vihar-1 and Akshardham.”

Salient Features of the Project

The project has been constructed to avoid red light on the Mayur Vihar Phase-l Junction, which will reduce the huge amount of Carbon Dioxide Emission and noise pollution by the halted vehicles on the red light. These ramps and service roads will save approximately 1.5 km of the travel distance. The congestion of traffic for hours led to a huge mess and nuisance, especially during the peak office hours, which will end after the opening of ramps and service roads.

