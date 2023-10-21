CM Ashok Gehlot, Bete Noire Sachin Pilot In Congress' First Candidate List For Rajasthan Polls

With the elections coming closer, the Congress party today released its first list of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot finding a place in the list. The list has 33 names.

CM Ashok Gehlot is set to contest from the Sardarpura Constituency, while Sachin Pilot has been nominated to represent the Tonk constituency. Pilot and Gehlot have been involved in a bitter tussle despite unity efforts from the Congress high command. Meanwhile, Govind Singh Dotasra, President of the Rajasthan Congress Committee, will seek election from Lachhmangarh. A prominent figure in the party, CP Joshi, who also serves as the Rajasthan Assembly speaker, will vie for the Nathdwara seat.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to Rajasthan Assembly.



केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने राजस्थान विधानसभा के आगामी चुनावों के लिए निम्नलिखित व्यक्तियों को कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के रूप में चुना है। pic.twitter.com/SXtvpBWGz3 — Rajasthan PCC (@INCRajasthan) October 21, 2023

In other candidacies, the Congress party has put forth Divya Maderna as its candidate for the Osian seat, and the incumbent minister, Ashok Chandna, will be contesting from Hindoli. Notably, Mamta Bhupesh, the Minister of Child Empowerment in Rajasthan, is poised to run for the Sikrai-SC seat.

During the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress secured 99 seats, while the BJP claimed 73 seats in the 200-member legislative body. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the backing of BSP MLAs and independent representatives.

Upcoming state elections are scheduled as follows: Mizoram will hold polls on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30. The crucial vote-counting process for all these states will occur on December 3.