CM Captain Amarinder Singh reviews Punjab's internal security situation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the state's internal security and law-and-order situation with senior officials here on Tuesday.

Singh directed the police and other officials of the government to ensure all possible steps to maintain peace and harmony in the state, an official statement said.

He, however, debunked a media report that the ISI was planning to revive militancy in Punjab.

"The chief minister agreed with them (officials) that reports referring to intel inputs on such a project seemed far-fetched and removed from the ground realities," according to an official statement.

The reports were "not verified and could be false", with the chief minister asking the police to take all possible steps to verify such reports and check the spread of rumours, the statement said.

Singh made it clear that his government would not allow the state's peace and law and order to be disturbed at any cost, and asked the police to take any precaution that might be needed, it said.

The meeting came a day after the Punjab Police had said Pakistan-based militant outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) handler Harmeet Singh was plotting to carry out an attack on the anniversary of the Operation Bluestar on June 6.

The disclosure came on the heels of seizure of two smuggled hand grenades at Kukranwala Adda in Amritsar district's Ajnala subdivision.

After initial investigations, police said Harmeet Singh, a suspect in the grenade attack on a congregation at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi last year, was believed to be behind the smuggling of the hand grenades from Pakistan.

Police officials briefed the chief minister on the incident and informed that a probe was on to ascertain more details, it added.