CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Suspends 4 MLAs From YSRCP For Cross-Voting During MLC Polls

After discussing with senior leaders, and the disciplinary committee YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to suspend the four MLAs.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:50 PM IST|Source: ANI

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has suspended four party MLAs for allegedly cross-voting for Telugu Desam Party during MLC elections, State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Friday. He said that in an internal investigation, it was proved that Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi cross-voted for the TDP nominee in the MLC elections.

"The former Chief Minister of State and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu bribed them with crores of money," he alleged further. "The party is convinced that 4 MLAs crossed the line and did cross-voting.

After discussing with senior leaders, and the disciplinary committee YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to suspend the four MLAs," Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters here.

