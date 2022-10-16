'Mamata Banerjee befooling people by renaming Centre's old schemes': BJP MLA writes to Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Suvendu Adhikari, a Bhartiya Janta Party MLA from Nandigram, West Bengal, recently wrote a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. In his letter to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Adhikari criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ration schemes during the festive season. He alleged that Banerjee was simply recycling the Centre's schemes and marketing them as her own. He accused her of "befooling people by renaming the schemes `already` launched by Central Government". While taking a dig out at Mamta Banerjee's Festive Schemes, Suvendu wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention towards a specific publicity material published and displayed by the Department of Food & Supplies: West Bengal Government".

"This poster, a copy of which has duly been annexed herewith. provides information about a `Festive Scheme` made available to the AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) & SPHH (State Priority Ration Card) Ration Card holders for a limited time period starting from 23rd September 2022 till 30th October 2022."

"The message which is being circulated by the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, the Department of Food & Supplies; West Bengal Government on the occasion of Sharod-Utsav (Durga Pooja), Kaali Puja, Deepawali, and Chhath Puja is being promoted as a part of the now defunct `Duare Ration` scheme & so-called (non-existent) `Khadya Sethi` scheme", the letter stated.

WB Govt is at it again!

Food & Supplies Dept's poster is another underhand attempt to claim credit unethically. The items being offered in this scheme are actually being provided by the Central Govt.

Look at the logos on display:

Now defunct Duare Ration

Non existent Khadya Sathi pic.twitter.com/rpbhHgkolV — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 15, 2022

"The Duare Ration (doorstep delivery of ration) scheme has always been in trouble since a was launched A vast majority of the Ration Dealers (distributors) objected to it and labeled it as impractical", Suvendu added.

"On the other hand, the Khadya Sathi scheme is lust another infamous `Sticker Scheme` of the Mamta Banerjee Government. You (Piyush Goyal) must be aware that the West Bengal Government has been engaging in renaming the Central Government schemes to befool the general public into believing that the schemes are being provided by the State Government in order to claim credit of the benefits which are being provided by the Central Government. So. Khadya Sathi, is nothing but a label placed on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana", the letter concludes.

"So this poster is another attempt to claim credit unethically. The food items that are being offered are actually being provided by the Central Government. But the State Government has made it look like their own in order to deceive people. I also urged you to take note of this `unscrupulous` act and seek answers from the West Bengal Government for this act", Suvendu Adhikari in his letter.

(With agency inputs)