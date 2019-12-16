हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Governor over his remarks on law and order situation in West Bengal

After the situation became violent in Bengal amidst the CAA and NRC protest, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was continuously slamming the government for not taking proper action against the protestors. 

CM Mamata Banerjee replies to Governor over his remarks on law and order situation in West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday replied to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on his continuous remarks criticising the State Government's stand over the Citizenship Act. Banerjee wrote a letter to the Governor saying that he should rather focus on helping the government to maintain peace and order in the state rather than provoking people. 

The letter read, ''I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the State Government and also involving the senior officers of the State. 
You would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain a peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country. The Constitutional obligation in my view is to support the State Government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity. Please cooperate to maintain peace.''

After the situation became violent in Bengal amidst the CAA and NRC protest,  Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was continuously slamming the government for not taking proper action against the protestors. 

Live TV

Dhankar on Sunday (December 16) said,'' It's such a painful situation, there must have been a strategy to control it. I urge the CM to control some of her party members who are out to make a statement. The situation is far grimmer and the government should raise and take action before the situation worsens in the state.'' He further added,'' Whatever is happening right now is 'Criminal Use of Public Funds',  if a government uses public fund against the law of the land and pays out to the public exchequer, that surely constitutional head I cannot confess.''  

Soon after Mamata Banerjee's letter, the governor took to Twitter and shared his reply saying that he is looking forward to meeting her on Tuesday (December 16). He also urged the CM to work in tandem and togetherness in public interest and engage in soul searching.

Prior to Mamata Banerjee's letter, Dhankhar had called her to personally update him regarding the ongoing situation in West Bengal but got no response from the CM office.  

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeGovernor Jagdeep DhankharWest Bengal protestCitizenship Act (CAA)
Next
Story

27-feet high demon, made of plastic bottles set up in Gujarat's Surat

Must Watch

PT9M59S

BJP National Spokesperson addresses press conference over CAA protest