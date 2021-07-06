हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Divas

CM Mamata Banerjee to mark Shahid Divas with virtual address on July 21

Mamata Banerjee said that Shahid Dibas is a solemn occasion to remember 13 Bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993.

CM Mamata Banerjee to mark Shahid Divas with virtual address on July 21
File photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address the people of West Bengal virtually on July 21 on `Shahid Dibas`.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will address the people virtually at 2 pm on Shahid Dibas."With the blessings of the people of Bengal who have willed us to a landslide victory and a historic third term in government, I will be addressing my brothers and sisters on July 21st #ShahidDibas at 2 PM, virtually, owing to the restrictions to curb the pandemic," tweeted Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee said that Shahid Dibas is a solemn occasion to remember 13 Bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993.

"#ShahidDibas on every 21st July is a solemn occasion for us to remember our 13 Bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993. We take this occasion every year to pay our respects for their heroic sacrifice," she said.

In 1993 on July 21, which is now observed as Martyr`s Day, as many as 13 TMC workers lost their lives during a rally on Mayo Road in Kolkata after the local police opened fire on them.

The deceased were marching towards Writers` Buildings demanding that the voters` identity card be made the only valid document to verify voters. Writers` Buildings was then the state secretariat.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shahid DivasCM Mamata BanerjeeShahid Diwas virtual addresscovid-19 pandemic
Next
Story

Tourists visiting hill stations not following COVID norms: Centre warns of imposing strict curbs again

Must Watch

PT17M56S

Union Cabinet reshuffle: What is in PM Modi's mind on Cabinet 2.0?