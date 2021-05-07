हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Narendra Modi to increase allocation of oxygen for West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (May 7, 2021) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to increase the allocation of medical oxygen for the state of West Bengal.

File Photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (May 7, 2021) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to increase the allocation of medical oxygen for the state of West Bengal.

Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal CM has requested the Centre to supply additional medical oxygen as demand is skyrocketing. 

CM Banerjee requested PM Modi to issue instructions for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per MO for the COVID-hit state.

“Considering the critical situation, I would request you to kindly have the allocation of MO reviewed and instruction issued for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per day of MO preferably out of the total produced MO in West Bengal,” CM Banerjee wrote in her letter.

CM Banerjee in her letter revealed that the allocation for West Bengal has been fixed at 308 MT whereas the state now required 550 MT of medical oxygen everyday. 

“Any allocation of MO less than the requested amount, will not only adversely affect the supply of medical oxygen but may also result in loss of lives of patients in the state,” West Bengal CM stated in her letter to PM Modi. 

