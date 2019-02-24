CM Manohar Parrikar stable, under observation till Monday: Goa Health Minister

The condition of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is stable and he will be kept under observation for another 24 hours at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

The 63-year-old senior BJP leader, suffering from a serious ailment since the last one year and recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula, was admitted to GMCH late on Saturday night.

Taking to Twitter after visiting the ailing CM, Rane refuted media reports of an endoscopy performed on the CM, adding that there no sign of bleeding either.

Asking people not to dwell on rumours, Rane said further that CM Parrikar will be discharged thereafter.

After meeting CM, Rane clarified that the doctor met the chief minister and made changes in his medication.

"There was no endoscopy performed, nor is there any sign of bleeding. He will be kept under observation for another 24 hours and discharged thereafter. Appealing all to follow my tweets for latest updates on the CM’s health and not pay heed to any rumours," tweeted Rane.

"Met the Hon’ble CM @manoharparrikar ji today evening to check up on his health. Dr Garg who managed his case in #AIIMS, met him and made changes in his medication. He is holding onto fine on his parameters, is stable and active," added Rane.

CM Parrikar had met state Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday evening to discuss politics and administration and was later shifted to GMCH, almost four km from his residence, around 10 pm.

Parrikar had fallen ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to GMCH, from where he was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day.

The chief minister returned to Goa on February 20, 2018 to present the state budget. He left for the US for treatment on March 3, 2018 and returned on June 14, 2018. He then attended monsoon session of the Assembly from July 19 to August 3, and left for the US again on August 10 for a second round of check-up.

He returned to Goa on August 22, 2018 and was later shifted to AIIMS at New Delhi on September 15. After almost a month-long treatment, he returned to Goa on October 14, 2018. Parrikar resumed his office on January 2, 2019 after a gap of two-and-a-half months.

On January 27, he attended the inauguration of third bridge on the Mandovi river here along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He also attended the Budget session on January 29 and presented the state budget next day.

On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to AIIMS in Delhi and he returned to Goa on February 5.

Parrikar also addressed Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan on February 9 in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah.