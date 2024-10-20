CM Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir International Marathon; Runs 21 Km In 2 Hours

Kashmir's first international marathon race was flagged off from the picturesque Polo Ground in Srinagar, passing through the Dal Lake and ending at Kashmir University. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, inaugurated the event, marking a significant moment for sports in the valley.

More than 2,000 athletes from India and abroad participated, including top Indian long-distance runners, Asian gold medalists, and elite athletes from Europe and Africa. The race featured two categories: a 42 km full marathon and a 21 km half marathon.

Omar Abdullah, who completed the half marathon, expressed his surprise at his achievement. "I never expected to finish. I’ve never run more than 12-13 km, but running with others lifted my spirits. I congratulate all the participants and the tourism department for organizing this event. I hope this becomes an annual tradition, attracting the best athletes from around the world."

The event was organized by the tourism department to showcase the valley’s improved security situation and its potential to host international events. Suniel Shetty, the event's chief guest, shared his optimism: "I’m fortunate to be a part of this historic event. In the coming years, this will be one of the most followed and participated marathons globally. Running 42 km in such a beautiful setting is a unique experience."

The marathon not only highlights Kashmir as a top tourist destination but also positions it as a future hub for international sports. The tourism department aims to promote the region’s heritage, unique products, handicrafts, and cuisine through such events. With participants from across the world, many with millions of social media followers, Kashmir now has new brand ambassadors spreading the message of peace and hospitality.