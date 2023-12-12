New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of ‘conspiring’ to hurt him physically. The Governor claimed that he had received credible information that the CM and his party were planning to unleash violence against him. “I have not made any allegation against the police. Infact, what I have said is that police have been prevented from acting against these rowdies, criminals,” the Governor told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. He added that he had written to the CM, asking him to ensure his safety and security, but received no response.

The Governor’s allegations came amid a bitter standoff between him and the state government over several issues, including the controversial farm laws and the Sabarimala temple entry. The Governor has been vocal in his criticism of the state government’s policies and actions, which has irked the ruling CPI(M) and its allies.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: On SFI's black flag protest against him, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says, "Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why did they flee?... Because I do… pic.twitter.com/sk3BybaPqc — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

The CPI(M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan dismissed the Governor’s charges as ‘baseless and absurd’. He said that the Governor was trying to create a ‘communal divide’ in the state and ‘defame’ the CM. He also accused the Governor of acting as an ‘agent’ of the BJP and the RSS.

The BJP, on the other hand, came out in support of the Governor and slammed the state government for ‘threatening’ him. Union minister V Muraleedharan said that the Kerala CM and the CPI(M) secretary had been issuing threats to the Governor during the last few weeks. He demanded that the Centre intervene and protect the constitutional head of the state.

The Congress also expressed concern over the Governor’s allegations and urged the state government to maintain cordial relations with him. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Governor had the right to express his views and the state government should respect his position. He also appealed to the Governor to act in a dignified manner and avoid confrontation with the state government.