'CM should ask Uday Samant to submit his RESIGNATION', Aaditya Thackeray FURIOUS over Vedanta-Foxconn DEAL

With the Vedanta-Foxconn project moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, the political atmosphere in the state has been stirred up. Both the ruling party and the opposition are accusing each other. Who actually caused this project to go out of Maharashtra? This has started a heated discussion in the political circles of the state. In this background, there is a storm between Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray and state Industries Minister and Shinde Group MLA Uday Samant. Both have held each other responsible for the loss of the state. Against this backdrop, today Aaditya Thackeray was on a tour of Ratnagiri, Uday Samant's constituency. Speaking at a meeting organized by the Shiv Sena, Aditya Thackeray criticized Uday Samant in harsh words.

Aaditya Thackeray Claims

Aaditya Thackeray said, "Airbus and Tata are a big proposition. We are following up on this. We wanted to bring an Airbus company to Nagpur. Until I spoke three days ago, this government, the chief minister, the industry minister, did not even know that there was a project called Airbus. Today they say we are pursuing the Airbus project. The Chief Minister should ask Uday Samant to submit his resignation."

Aaditya Was On a Tour of Ratnagiri Today

1.5 Crore Investments, 1 Lakh Jobs

Aaditya Thackeray claims, "An investment of Rs 150,000 crore was to come from Vedanta. 1 lakh jobs would come from it in Maharashtra. In June, Subhash Desai went to Delhi. Met representatives of Foxconn company. Then it was decided that the company would come to Talegaon itself. Then the government fell. On July 15, a meeting of the high level committee was held and everything was decided. Even after that, the project went to Gujarat." He further raises questions, "Even though I am 32 years young, I can give at least a lot of information after leaving the government. So why should the Industries Minister not have information in this regard?"

Meanwhile, speaking on this occasion, Aaditya Thackeray also said, "During the Shiv Samvad Yatra, Shiv Sena office bearers and workers in Ratnagiri discussed party growth and organizational strengthening. On this occasion, Shiv Sena will stand firm with the common people by raising their voice against the arbitrary rule of the rulers."