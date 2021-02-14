हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani collapses while addressing public meeting at Vadodara

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday (February 14, 2021) collapsed while addressing a public meeting at Vadodara. Vijay Rupani was addressing a public meeting planned for the upcoming local body elections in Vadodara. It was reportedly his third public gathering of the day. 

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani collapses while addressing public meeting at Vadodara
Screen grab from the video

Vadodara: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday (February 14, 2021) collapsed while addressing a public meeting at Vadodara. 

The 64-year old was addressing a public meeting planned for the upcoming local body elections in Vadodara. Rupani was reportedly given first aid on the stage, following which he was seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own.

According to reports, it was Rupani's third public gathering of the day. 

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat CM had slammed Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader said that Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. Rahul had also said, "We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat`s traders."

"Rahul Gandhi’s words betray his and Congress Party’s hatred for Gujaratis. Gujarat will not accept such despicable hate. Each Gujarati will give a befitting reply to Congress Party," Rupani had tweeted.

(This is a developing story)

 

 

