CM Yogi Adityanath salutes heroes of Kakori train action, says 'freedom means prosperity for the poor'

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to the heroes of Kakori train action and honored the families of the martyrs, including the family of Param Vir Chakra winner Manoj Pandey, at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Our heroes challenged the British Government by looting the British treasury in Kakori in 1925. Veer P Ramprasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendra Nath Lahiri and Ashfaq Ullah Khan were sentenced to death by the British government for their involvement in the Kakori conspiracy. Rajendranath Lahiri was hanged on December 17 itself. The sacrifice of these four revolutionaries proved to be a milestone for India's independence.”

Recalling the martyrdom of the revolutionaries at the Kakori memorial site, Yogi said that our country was definitely forced to be a hostage for some time under foreign invaders and foreign rule but the people of the country never accepted it.

"There was a historic incident at Chaura Chauri in Gorakhpur. The farmers, labourers, women, and youth there challenged the then British rule. India's great men and revolutionaries have made constant efforts at different times and at different places for the country's independence.”

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to honour those who took part in the Kakori action. This Amrit Mahotsav should be about the energy of the country's freedom, the ideas of the revolutionaries, the welfare of India, making India a superpower in the world, and making India self-reliant.

Describing the ideal meaning of freedom, the CM said that freedom means that every poor should have a pucca house, and to fulfil that the government implemented the PM Awas Yojana. To provide smoke-free cooking to women, the government implemented the Ujjwala scheme. For electricity, the Saubhagya scheme was gifted to the people. The Kanya Sumangala Schemes were implemented for the education of girl chile, Samuhik Vivah Yojana for the marriage and Ayushman Yojana so that no poor die due to lack of medical treatment.

India's independence is the result of the sacrifice of revolutionaries. Inspired by these revolutionaries, we are working for the development of the country, for the welfare of the people, for the development of the village, the poor, the farmers, the women, and every section of the society in the open environment of independent India, he added.

He further said that efforts are being made that every young man can be made economically self-reliant to realise the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the exemplary Covid management in the country and the state, the CM said that to save 133 crore people from the pandemic, the Central government is providing free vaccine, free treatment, free tests, free ration without any discrimination. The Modi-Yogi government is working to deliver schemes to the people in an equanimous manner.

