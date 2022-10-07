CNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other places - Check list of revised prices here
"This is to inform you that w.e.f from 6.00 hrs, 8th October 2022, the retail selling price of below mentioned GA's stand revised," a statement read.
New Delhi: After the record increase in the prices of natural gas, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has become costlier once again. The prices of CNG will be increased from 6 am on Saturday (October 8, 2022) in several north Indian cities including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The prices will also increase in towns like Karnal, Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar.
Check latest prices of CNG here:
- Delhi: From Rs 75.61 per kg to Rs 78.61 per kg
- Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: From Rs 78.17 per kg to Rs 81.17 per kg
- Gurugram: From Rs 83.94 per kg to Rs 89.07 per kg
- Rewari: From Rs 86.07 per kg to Rs 89.07 per kg
- Karnal and Kaithal: From Rs 84.29 per kg to Rs 87.27 per kg
- Muzaffarnagar: From Rs 82.84 per kg to Rs 85.84 per kg
- Kanpur: From Rs 87.40 per kg to Rs 89.81 per kg
