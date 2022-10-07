CNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other places - Check list of revised prices here

New Delhi: After the record increase in the prices of natural gas, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has become costlier once again. The prices of CNG will be increased from 6 am on Saturday (October 8, 2022) in several north Indian cities including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The prices will also increase in towns like Karnal, Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar.

"This is to inform you that w.e.f from 6.00 hrs, 8th October 2022, the retail selling price of below mentioned GA's stand revised," a statement read.

Check latest prices of CNG here: