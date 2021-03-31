Third phase of COVID-19 vaccine jab begins April 1, know how to register via Co-WIN app

New Delhi: Amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across India, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination commences on April 1. The first phase of the innoculation drive had begun in January and healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated.

In the second phase senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible to vaccine doses.

Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated.

HERE'S HOW TO REGISTER

Citizens can register onsite by walking in to the nearest vaccination centre after 3 PM or they can choose to register online.

Online registeration can be done via the cowin.gov.in website or Aarogya Setu app which has CoWin integration.

The process to register is the same for both the website and the app.

* To register you can enter your phone number and enter the One-Time Password (OTP).

* You will be required to enter the photo ID type, photo ID number and fill in details like age, gender.

* You can use your Driving License, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and others as photo ID proof.

* One person can register for up to four people with a registered mobile number.

Further, you will need to enter details like State/Union Territory, District, Block, Pincode to search for a vaccination centre nearby. You can choose the date to get the vaccine shot.

Once registered, you will need to log in with the same mobile number as registered to make any appointment changes.