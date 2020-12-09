Co-WIN: Know all about the free mobile app announced for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

In a significant development, the Union Health Ministry has developed a mobile application named Co-WIN which will help the authorities in real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The app will also be used to record data and help people register themselves for vaccination.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Co-WIN will play an important role in monitoring the entire vaccination process.

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app -- administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module," he said.

According to Bhushan, the administrator module of Co-Win app is for the administrators who will be given the responsibility to conduct these vaccination sessions.

"Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified," he said.

The registration module will be used by common people to get registered for vaccination. The app will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities.

The vaccination module will if Co-Win app will help in verifying beneficiary details and update vaccination status. The beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and this module will also be used to generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

"The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc," Bhushan said.

Co-WIN is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) and it is available to download for free.