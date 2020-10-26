हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
coal block scam

Coal block scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year imprisonment

Dilip Ray is given three-year imprisonment for criminal conspiracy and other offences in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999.

Coal block scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year imprisonment
File image

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday (October 26, 2020) ordered 3-year jail term to former union minister Dilip Ray in case related to irregularities in coal block allocation.

On October 6, a special CBI court convicted Dilip Ray for criminal conspiracy and other offences in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999.

Dilip Ray was a former Minister of State for the Ministry of Coal during the then NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The case pertains to the allocation of the Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih of Jharkhand to CTL in 1999. 

The Rouse Avenue court also convicted two then senior officials of the Ministry of Coal (MoC) -- Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

 

