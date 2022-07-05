Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India has invited online application for the 481 Management Trainees for various disciplines. The disciplines include Personnel & HR, Environment, Materials Management, Marketing & Sales and others. Those who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply at coalindia.in on or before 07 August 2022.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Total Post: 481

Personnel & HR-138

Environment-68

Materials Management-115

Marketing & Sales-17

Community Development-79

Legal-54

Public Relations-06

Company Secretary-04

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Personnel & HR-Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial

Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR(Major) from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Environment-Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 60% marks Or any Engineering Degree with PG Degree/Diploma in Environmental Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks

CIL recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay ₹1180 as application fee. SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

CIL recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as on May 31.

Process for online applications will commence from 08 July 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CIL at coalindia.in.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

Candidates can apply through online mode available on CIL website www.coalindia.in. Only under Career with CIL >>>> Jobs at Coal India section on or before 07 August 2022.