coal scam

Coal scam live updates, West Bengal, CBI, Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Naroola

The CBI had on Sunday asked to join the probe. A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

Coal scam live updates, West Bengal, CBI, Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Naroola
Credit: ANI

Kolkata: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will on Tuesday grill Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Naroola in connection with its ongoing probe into the coal scam case. Rujira had on Monday responded to the CBI's summons in the alleged coal pilferage scam and urged the central agency to send its team to her residence for questioning on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).

Stay tuned for the latest updates:

11:45 am:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residence ahead of CBI examination of his wife in coal theft case.

11: 50 am:

After a brief visit, CM Banerjee left the residence.

12:00 pm:

Shortly after the West Bengal Chief Minister left, the CBI team arrived at MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence

 

