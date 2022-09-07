Never ending trouble for Mamata Banerjee. This time, the CBI raids the house of state law minister Moloy Ghatak in the coal smuggling case. On Wednesday morning, the Central Investigation Agency first started a search operation at two houses of Moloy in Asansol. CBI found one house locked and went to another house. The CBI has conducted searches in three houses of Moloy till now. Later, a Central Investigation Agency team also visited his office. According to sources, a CBI team has not only visited Asansol but also Moloy's Lake Gardens house in Kolkata. As it is initially known, the operation is based on the information that the investigators have been collecting for quite some time. Right now, the main gate of Minister Moloy Ghatak’s house in Asansol is closed.

CBI is conducting searches in at least seven places, including Kolkata and Asansol. On Wednesday, the CBI first conducted raids at Asansol's Aftar Road Garden and two houses of the minister at Jellidanga. Later, his ancestral house was raided. According to sources, the mobile phones of the minister's family members have been deposited. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned State Law Minister Moloy to Delhi for questioning in the coal smuggling case during the municipal polls.

It is to be noted that Birbhum Trinamool district president and Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader Anubrata Mondal, who was caught in the cow smuggling case, is being heard in the Asansol CBI court on Wednesday. Before that, the investigating agency conducted a search operation at the house of the Trinamool minister in Asansol in the case of coal smuggling. Recently, the ED questioned the All-India General Secretary of Trinamool Abhishek Banerjee in the coal smuggling case. Abhishek's sister-in-law, Menaka Gambhir, was sent a notice seeking questioning in Delhi. However, Gambhir filed a case against it in the High Court. Later, the court said that she would have to be questioned in Kolkata. Besides, the ED cannot take strict action against Abhishek in the coal smuggling case now. Recently, the division bench of the Supreme Court gave such an order.