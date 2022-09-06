KOLKATA: In big trouble for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court has now sought affidavits from six of her family members in connection with a case related to their properties and other assets. It may be noted that Arijit Majumder has filed a case in the Calcutta High Court regarding the increase in the property of six relatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP leader and lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari is fighting the case for Majumder. In view of the case, the High Court has directed six of Mamata's relatives to file affidavits within the next four weeks. The order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj today.

According to the court, six relatives of Mamata have to submit affidavits by November 11. Meanwhile, petitioner Arijit Majumder has been asked to file an affidavit within two weeks. The next hearing in this case will be on November 28. Meanwhile, Trinamool State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh has been summoned as a witness in the case even though Mamata herself is not a party. Meanwhile, the CBI Director, Director of the Income Tax Department has also been made a party in this case.

The 6 members of the Chief Minister's family who have been charged with increasing property are - Amit Banerjee, Ajit Banerjee, Sameer Banerjee, Swapan Banerjee, Ganesh Banerjee, Kajri Banerjee. During the Saradha Scam case, Kunal Ghosh had said that all the money was hidden in Mamata Banerjee's house. Now, he is currently the state general secretary of the Trinamool Congress.