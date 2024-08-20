Advertisement
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Vande Bharat Express Premium Image Stained As Cockroach Found In Meal; People React On Social Media

The complaint has also filed by the passenger.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Another troubling twist that raised serious food security concerns took place when a cockroach was found in the daal served on the Bande Bharat Express train. After the discovery of the insect inside the food, the passenger filed a complaint and called for swift action to address the disturbing lapse.

A video of the passenger going viral on social media, in which he is expressing his dissatisfaction. A photo of the meal in which the cockroaches are visible was also posted along with the clip.

In the video clip, a man urgently explains to railway officials and a policeman that his relative had discovered a dead cockroach in their meal.

This incident highlights the questions on food security. He asked if they would feel comfortable eating such food themselves. Later, he also questioned the authority over food safety and the risk involved with consuming insects. 

 

 

The post has received massive comments on social media. One user post read, "Why are they forcing people to eat such food? Let them order outside food through an online application that already delivers food on the train."

"Going on a train is a nightmare. In 2nd or 3rd class, people without tickets will occupy your seat and block the washroom. Even in the so-called pride of India, the Vande Bharat train, you might find a cockroach in your food. I suggest avoiding trains; opt for a bus or flight instead. Although it's costlier, it's safer." another user comment read.

