Cold wave conditions continue across Northern India, heavy fog engulfs region

New Delhi: As the cold wave continues in the national capital since the last 3 days, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 3 degree Celsius.

Icy winds are sweeping across Delhi and North India. The Meteorological Department has warned that the current situation of cold wave and fog will continue till Friday (December 18).

According to the data released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's average minimum temperature on Thursday (December 17) morning was 4.6 degrees, which is less than Wednesday (December 16)'s 5.8 degrees.

Indian meteorological department said that the Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius as icy winds from the Western Himalayas were reaching Delhi.

Delhi had recorded a temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius on Thursday (December 17). This is the lowest maximum temperature of the season. Cold wave conditions will continue on Saturday (December 19). The temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius from Sunday (December 20).

Delhi will have a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celcius which is expected to be three degrees below normal and the maximum temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Friday (December 18) and Saturday (December 19). It is expected that the temperature will slightly improve from Saturday (December 19).

Meanwhile, the weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is the same. Western Himalayas recorded widespread snowfall due to strong Western Disturbances and now frosty winds have been blowing towards the plains, bringing the mercury down.

Due to the icy winds coming from the snow-covered Western Himalayas, the minimum temperature in Delhi and the surrounding areas has recorded a rapid decline.

Thick fog may occur in different areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Friday (December 18).

