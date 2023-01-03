Cold wave, dense fog conditions to prevail in Rajasthan, Punjab - Check IMD's weather update

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department predicted dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India. According to IMD, severe cold wave conditions will prevail in Punjab and parts of Northern Rajsthan during the next 4-5 days while cold wave conditions are likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," stated IMD in its weather bulletin. The Met department also predicted dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura.

IMD has also predicted the drop in the minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees celsius in the next 2 days and no significant changes in the sane after that. The country will witness mainly dry weather in the coming days however, isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during January 7 to Jan 9.