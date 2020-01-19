हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Cold wave grips Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 7 degree Celsius

Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 7-degree Celsius on Sunday which is fall from 11-degree Celsius recorded on Saturday. The weather department had earlier informed about the drop the chances of temperature to drop in the national capital which is likely to bring back cold wave condition here. 

Cold wave grips Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 7 degree Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 7-degree Celsius on Sunday which is fall from 11-degree Celsius recorded on Saturday. The weather department had earlier informed about the chances of temperature to drop in the national capital which is likely to bring back cold wave condition here. 

 The air quality improved with the overall AQI recorded at 208. The nearby region of Noida, Gurugram also saw improvement with AQI recorded at 281 and 199 respectively. 

The capital was also engulfed in dense fog due to which 17 Delhi bound trains were delayed on Sunday. There are also chances of rain on January 21 said the weather forecast. 

Other states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh was also covered with dense fog blanket. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD)  weather forecast, cold day conditions will continue in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in which maximum temperature remains up to 16 degrees.

 IMD forecast on Sunday said, "Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab.''

