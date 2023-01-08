topStoriesenglish
Cold wave grips Uttar Pradesh, several districts extend winter vacations

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have extended the winter vacations amid the severe cold wave conditions in the state.

New Delhi: Lucknow District Basic Shiksha Adhikari on Saturday (January 7) announced the holidays for all the schools in the district till June 14 in view of severe cold wave conditions. The education department announced the holidays from Jan 9 to Jan 14, 2023 for students from Classes 1 to 8 only.

"In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to class-8 in Lucknow, holiday is declared in schools from 09.01.2023 to 14.01.2023," stated the official notice issued by Lucknow District Magistrate.

Meanwhile, schools have been also shut for classes 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Mainpuri till January 14, 2023, amid the brutally cold weather in the state.

 

