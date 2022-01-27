Cold wave to intensify in Delhi, northwest and central India for the next 3-4 days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cold wave conditions will intensify in the national capital from today (January 27, 2022). Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani had predicted that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.

RK Jenamani also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

"There is no rain predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now. The western disturbance has moved further east," Mr Jenamani said.

"In these areas, the temperature will remain around 15-17 degrees Celcius. Cold wave will intensify in Delhi after 26th January," he added.

Northwest and Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, will continue to face cold weather during the next three to four days, said IMD on Wednesday.

Cold wave to intensify in Delhi

Delhi experienced a cold day on Wednesday but it was not as chilly as the day before, according to the IMD.

The cold was so intense that all weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperatures 10 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius below normal.

Cold wave in northwest India

The Met department said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat over the next five days.

IMD added that dense to very dense fog is predicted in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura over the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha

Regions like Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next 24 hours. Cold day conditions over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh will persist during the next two days and abate thereafter.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 26th and isolated rainfall on 27th and 28th January. Isolated light rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

(With agency inputs)

