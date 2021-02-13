Colleges, universities to re-open in Uttar Pradesh from this date; check other details

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (February 12) decided to reopen all degree colleges, state and private universities and other educational institutions of higher learning from February 15 with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

According to the official announcement, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks. The classes will be held as per the social distancing protocols, including students sitting at a distance of six feet.

All the institutes have been directed to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning procedures.

"All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020," read the official letter by Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh.

The authorities have also directed the educational institutions to make sure the campus is fully sanitized before re-opening.

The official letter also mandates the institutions to send back students, teachers or employees who show symptoms of cough, cold or fever after giving them the first aid.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it added.

