COMEDK Counselling 2022 registrations end TODAY for Architecture on comedk.org- Here’s how to apply

COMEDK 2022: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK Counselling 2022 registrations would end today, September 8, 2022, for Architecture courses. Candidates can now apply for COMEDK UGET till 10 a.m. on the official website - comedk.org. Admissions to various Architecture and Engineering programs offered by Karnataka colleges are being handled by COMEDK Counselling 2022.

Candidates are advised that the Mock Counseling for Engineering has not yet been released and that only the registrations and document uploads for Architecture are concluding today. ALSO READ: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply for Architecture courses

- Candidates must visit the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka comedk.org.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Architecture Registration/Login.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked.

- Fill out the counseling form by giving all details, uploading the documents and completing all formalities.

- Your COMEDK counseling registration for Architecture courses will be completed.

Save a copy of the form filled, if needed.

All students who wish to apply for admission to different universities are required to attend COMEDK Counseling 2022, which is being held in several rounds. Anyone who doesn't get a place in one round is then eligible to apply for the following round. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.