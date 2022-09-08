Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED on karresults.nic.in- Direct link here

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka released the 2nd PUC results 2022 on September 8, 2022. The results for candidates who took the Karnataka Supplementary exam in 2022 can be seen on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Candidates must provide their registration number and topic combination in order to see the results.

The second PUC supplementary exam for Karnataka in 2022 was held from August 12 to August 25, 2022. The Class 12 Supplementary Exam in Karnataka was conducted over two sessions. The morning session took place between 10:15 and 1:30, and the afternoon session took place between 2:15 and 5:30.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official website --karresults.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the result section

A new webpage would open

Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link

A new login page would open

Enter your registration number and subject combination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a printout for future references

Students who failed their second PUC exams showed up for the supplement exam in an effort to do better. Students must earn at least 35% of the possible points in order to pass the Class 12 test in Karnataka. On June 18, 2022, the 2nd PUC results for Karnataka were released. Sixty-one percent of students passed the test in total.