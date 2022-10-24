NewsIndia
COMEDK COUNSELLING 2022

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at comedk.org- Here’s how to apply

COMEDK Counselling 2022: The candidates who have registered for Round 2 of COMEDK UGET Counselling can edit their option entry from today up to October 27, 2022 till 2 pm on comedk.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at comedk.org- Here’s how to apply

COMEDK Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK is conducting the COMEDK UGET Round 2 Counselling 2022. The opportunity to participate in Round 2 Counseling was provided to candidates who did not advance from Round 1. According to the schedule, preliminary modifications or edits can be made in the choice-filling process starting on today, October 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. Only preferable changes can be made by candidates who have already enrolled for Round 2 in the option filling form. For candidates in the GM (general merit) category, these dates apply. Candidates can begin filling up their COMEDK selection forms today at 3 p.m. The deadline for modifications is October 27, 2022.

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Schedule

Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form 3 PM of 24th Oct 2022 to 2 PM of 27th Oct 2022
Publication of Round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022
Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022 to 1 PM of 03rd Nov 2022
Reporting to allotted Colleges 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022 to 4 PM of 03rd Nov 2022

COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website at comedk.org
  • On the homepage, click on the engineering log in
  • Key in your log in details
  • Change /edit preferences in choice filling form
  • Submit and take print out for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that there is still time for everyone to make revisions, so be sure to do so carefully. The seat allocation will be made based on the information provided on the form. According to the plan, the allotment outcome will be made public on October 29, 2022 at 11 am.

Live Tv

COMEDK Counselling 2022comedk counselling 2022comedk counsellingcomedk application formcomedk registrationcomedk round 2 2022comedk round 2 counsellingcomedk counselling 2022 round 2

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022