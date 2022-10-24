COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at comedk.org- Here’s how to apply

COMEDK Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK is conducting the COMEDK UGET Round 2 Counselling 2022. The opportunity to participate in Round 2 Counseling was provided to candidates who did not advance from Round 1. According to the schedule, preliminary modifications or edits can be made in the choice-filling process starting on today, October 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. Only preferable changes can be made by candidates who have already enrolled for Round 2 in the option filling form. For candidates in the GM (general merit) category, these dates apply. Candidates can begin filling up their COMEDK selection forms today at 3 p.m. The deadline for modifications is October 27, 2022.

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Schedule

Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form 3 PM of 24th Oct 2022 to 2 PM of 27th Oct 2022 Publication of Round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022 Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022 to 1 PM of 03rd Nov 2022 Reporting to allotted Colleges 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022 to 4 PM of 03rd Nov 2022

COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the engineering log in

Key in your log in details

Change /edit preferences in choice filling form

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that there is still time for everyone to make revisions, so be sure to do so carefully. The seat allocation will be made based on the information provided on the form. According to the plan, the allotment outcome will be made public on October 29, 2022 at 11 am.