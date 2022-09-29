NewsIndia
COMEDK UGET 2022

COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling process begins TODAY at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The mock round choice filling process will begin on the website- comedk.org at 4 PM, the candidates can apply on the official website- comedk.org till October 2, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling process begins TODAY at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the choice filling process from today, September 29. Candidates may apply on the official website, comedk.org, until October 2, before the mock round choice filling process starts at 4 PM (11:55 PM). On October 4, the UGET 2022 simulated allotment list will be released.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Steps to fill choice filling options

  • Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org
  • Click on the 'Choice Filling' link
  • Enter the log-in credentials
  • Fill out the choice filling the application form and submit
  • Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

The COMEDK UGET exam took place on June 18, and the results were first made public on July 5. For admission to BE or BTech programs provided by colleges connected to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust, COMEDK UGET 2022 is being held.

Live Tv

comedk uget 2022comedk 2022 counsellingcomedk counsellingcomedk 2022 counselling datecomedk counselling dateKCET 2022comedk choice fillingcomedk choice filling 2022comedk choice filling date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022