COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling process begins TODAY at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the choice filling process from today, September 29. Candidates may apply on the official website, comedk.org, until October 2, before the mock round choice filling process starts at 4 PM (11:55 PM). On October 4, the UGET 2022 simulated allotment list will be released.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Steps to fill choice filling options

Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org

Click on the 'Choice Filling' link

Enter the log-in credentials

Fill out the choice filling the application form and submit

Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

The COMEDK UGET exam took place on June 18, and the results were first made public on July 5. For admission to BE or BTech programs provided by colleges connected to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust, COMEDK UGET 2022 is being held.