COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling process begins TODAY at comedk.org- Check details here
COMEDK UGET 2022: The mock round choice filling process will begin on the website- comedk.org at 4 PM, the candidates can apply on the official website- comedk.org till October 2, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the choice filling process from today, September 29. Candidates may apply on the official website, comedk.org, until October 2, before the mock round choice filling process starts at 4 PM (11:55 PM). On October 4, the UGET 2022 simulated allotment list will be released.
COMEDK UGET 2022: Steps to fill choice filling options
- Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org
- Click on the 'Choice Filling' link
- Enter the log-in credentials
- Fill out the choice filling the application form and submit
- Download it, and take a printout for further reference.
The COMEDK UGET exam took place on June 18, and the results were first made public on July 5. For admission to BE or BTech programs provided by colleges connected to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust, COMEDK UGET 2022 is being held.
Live Tv
More Stories