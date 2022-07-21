COMEDK UGET 2022: The COMEDK 2022 counselling registration has begun in an online format, according to the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Candidates who passed the UGET exam can register for COMEDK 2022 counselling through August 12 at comedk.org. Initial registration, choice-filling in the COMEDK 2022 counselling, payment of fees, and document verification are all part of the COMEDK 2022 counselling procedure. On July 5, the authorities released the COMEDK UGET 2022 results on the official website. The COMEDK counselling schedule for 2022 and the registration process are listed below.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Counselling date

Events COMEDK UGET Counselling Dates COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling registration July 19 to August 12, 2022 Document verification completion August 18, 2022 Publication of mock seat allotment August 26, 2022 Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form August 26 to 28, 2022 COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result August 30, 2022 Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online August 30 to September 2, 2022 Last date for Reporting to allotted Colleges along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt September 5, 2022 Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 1 August 30 to September 6, 2022 (1 PM)

COMEDK 2022: Steps to apply for counselling registration

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK 2022 counselling website- comedk.org.

Step-2: Complete the COMEDK counselling registration with basic details.

Step-3: Make COMEDK counselling fee payment of Rs 2000 in online mode

Step-4: Seat allotment will be based on candidates’ rank and the preferred choice. Step-5: Finally, candidates have to report at the institute allotted for document verification.

