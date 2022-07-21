NewsIndia
COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling begins at comedk.org- Check schedule and other details here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The COMEDK UGET counselling registration has begun by the authorities at comedk.org. Find out here the whole programme for COMEDK counselling. 

 

COMEDK UGET 2022: The COMEDK 2022 counselling registration has begun in an online format, according to the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Candidates who passed the UGET exam can register for COMEDK 2022 counselling through August 12 at comedk.org. Initial registration, choice-filling in the COMEDK 2022 counselling, payment of fees, and document verification are all part of the COMEDK 2022 counselling procedure. On July 5, the authorities released the COMEDK UGET 2022 results on the official website. The COMEDK counselling schedule for 2022 and the registration process are listed below.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Counselling date

Events COMEDK UGET Counselling Dates
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling registration July 19 to August 12, 2022
Document verification completion August 18, 2022
Publication of mock seat allotment August 26, 2022
Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form August 26 to 28, 2022
COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result August 30, 2022
Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online August 30 to September 2, 2022
Last date for Reporting to allotted Colleges along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt September 5, 2022
Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 1 August 30 to September 6, 2022 (1 PM)

COMEDK 2022: Steps to apply for counselling registration 

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK 2022 counselling website- comedk.org. 

Step-2: Complete the COMEDK counselling registration with basic details. 

Step-3: Make COMEDK counselling fee payment of Rs 2000 in online mode 

Step-4: Seat allotment will be based on candidates’ rank and the preferred choice. Step-5: Finally, candidates have to report at the institute allotted for document verification.

