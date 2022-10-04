COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result RELEASED TODAY at comedk.org- Direct link here

COMEDK UGET 2022: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the COMEDK 2022 Mock Allotment Result for candidates who applied for the Engineering counselling process. The simulated allocation was made public today, October 4, 2022, and is now available on the official website, comedk.org. Candidates who participated in the UGET 2022 undergraduate admission test and passed the engineering entrance test submitted an application for counselling. The website has posted the mock allotment for Round 1.

Candidates may make some revisions and preferences now that the mock allotment has been made public before the announcement of the official allotment on October 8, 2022. The first COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling allotment will be released on October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Here’s how to check result

Visit the official website for COMEDK at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the link provided for Engineering login

Enter your application number, date of birth and other information asked for

On the dashboard, click on the link provided for Mock Allotment

Search for your name and roll number

Save the document for future references.

Candidates will have the option to modify or adjust their selections in their choice filling form after confirming the outcomes of their simulated allotment. The deadline for applications is today, October 4, 2022, until tomorrow, October 6, 2022 at 3 PM.