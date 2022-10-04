COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at comedk.org- Here’s how to check

COMEDK UGET 2022: The mock seat allotment result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be announced today, October 4. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment results will be available on the website comedk.org, which belongs to the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Despite the mock seat allocation outcome for COMEDK 2022 UGET being announced today, candidates will not have a decision-making button.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Here’s how to check result

Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org.

Click on the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login

View mock results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted.

Candidates will also be able to amend and edit their preferences in the round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling between October 4 (11 a.m.) and October 6 (3 pm). Candidates will be able to alter, reorder, delete, or add preferences after reviewing the results of the UGET 2022 mock allotment.





